ANSON COUNTY — During the Christmas holidays former students of BRLC reunited. These young people were once children that attended the afterschool program. Nathan Sikes help in administration and arts. They each attended The Summer Fun Camp and other programs offered them during the summer months of past years. The coming together again at BRLC gave them time to enjoy listening and hearing how they each had grown in their own life.

The food was donated from the after school program and served by BRLC’s adult’s volunteers. The Hammond /Hersey boys are now located to Jacksonville, Fla. Laila Hammond and Nathan Sikes live in the Burnsville community. Alton Jackson lives in Chicago, Ill. They are all developing in their own way of life. Seeing the development of each students was quite amazing.

Standing left to right: Alton Jackson, a Moody Bible School student as well as an intern at the local Church of God In Christ near his home in Chicago; Laila Hammond, a seventh grader at Anson Middle School who continues to excel academically; Dylan Hammond, a seventh grader lives in Jacksonville, Fla.; Nathan Sikes, an assistant manager of Dollar General Store; Calvin Hammond, a sixth grader; and Gabriel Hersey, a fifth grader who lives in Jacksonville, Fla., with family.