DSNDP volunteers from NC participate in Cleanliness Drive

ANSON COUNTY — On February 22, 2026, North Carolina State residents joined hands as dedicated volunteers of the global non-profit organization Dr. Shri.

Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP), undertaking a Adopt-A-Park cleanup drives at Cary Park – 4420 Louis Stephens Dr. Cary 27519, NC and Crab Tree Park 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville 27560, NC and Adopt-A-Greenway cleanup drives at Hinshaw Greenway Cary 27518, NC and Crab Tree Greenway Crab Tree creek Greenway, Morrisville 27560, NC in collaboration with the Town of Cary and Town of Morrisville. These cleanliness drives by DSNDP drew 12 volunteers at Wake County who collected 7 big size bags of trash resulting in collection of around 105 pounds of waste.

In alignment with the motto “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The world is one family), DSNDP aims to foster a brighter future by advocating for cleanliness drives in collaboration with the US government by undertaking nationwide cleanliness drives since July 2022. These activities are executed under the guidance of the founders of the organisation Dr. Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari and Dr. Shri Sachindada Dharmadhikari.

Earlier in North Carolina, the organization also carried out other cleanliness activities such as Adopt-a-River, Adopt-a-Highway, Adopt-a-Park, Adopt-a-Greenway across 4 cities involving a total of 303 volunteers who worked for around 799 volunteer hours, collected 491 bags of waste resulting in approx. 7365 pounds of trash.

Within the North America continent, DSNDP continues to collaborate with 19 states and 80 cities across the United States for nationwide cleanliness drives including 24 different programs such as Adopt-Highway/Park/Beach/Street/ River etc. During these cleanliness drives, DSNDP has successfully engaged 4128 volunteers, actively collecting 62670 pounds of trash, resulting in significant cost savings for the government. The organization has received accolades from various state and county governments in the form of 67 certificates and 97 signboards within the nation.

The organization is actively involved in tree plantation and conservation across 15 states and 37 cities within the US. DSNDP also leads health initiatives such as the Women’s Cancer Awareness Conference that was successfully hosted in 2023 and numerous blood/ plasma donation drives in Canada and the United States in recent years. DSNDP organized large-scale environmental initiatives in 2024 to celebrate Earth day.

In 2025, DSNDP marked the milestone of 500 Green Initiatives across the United States and Canada, uniting over 300 volunteers who collected nearly 2400 pounds of trash, further advancing efforts in environmental conservation.

For more information, please visit www.dsndp.com.