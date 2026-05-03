The origins of Teacher Appreciation Week

ANSON COUNTY — This week, from Monday, May 4, through Friday, May 8, is Teacher Appreciation Week, a time to recognize and honor educators for their extensive work in educating students and setting them up for success and academic growth.

Teacher appreciation was not formally recognized until First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt used her platform to urge the creation of a national holiday to honor educators. She brought the idea to Congress in the early 1950s. While it did not result in an immediate observance, it sparked a broader push for a designated day of recognition.

For several years, Teacher Appreciation Day was observed sporadically, with different states and communities selecting their own dates. Students often marked the occasion with small gestures, such as bringing apples, handwritten notes and other tokens of gratitude.

By the 1980s, national organizations began to take initiative in advocating for a unified observance. The National Education Association, along with its affiliate groups, played a central role in formalizing the effort. Through sustained advocacy, Teacher Appreciation Week was established and is now celebrated during the first full week of May, with Tuesday designated as National Teacher Day.

Since 1984, the National PTA has introduced an annual theme for Teacher Appreciation Week. This year’s theme, “Teachers Create Magic,” highlights educators’ ongoing dedication to their students and the impact they have both inside and outside the classroom.

“Every day, teachers transform ordinary moments into extraordinary discoveries. They turn curiosity into confidence, challenges into triumphs and classrooms into launchpads for dreams,” reads a statement issued by the National PTA. “This Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4-8, 2026, we’re celebrating the magic that happens when dedicated educators pour their hearts into helping our children grow.”

As Teacher Appreciation Week approaches, the observance serves as a reminder of the lasting influence teachers have on their students, both in and beyond the classroom.