Ansonia Theater hosts “Anson’s Got Talent”

WADESBORO – The Ansonia Theatre celebrated local talent by hosting Anson’s Got Talent, where 16 contestants had the opportunity to showcase their talents, with Josiah Ellerbe, a 16-year-old singer, crowned the winner.

The event took place on April 17, where residents of Anson County took the stage to help raise funds for the Ansonia Theatre. Each contestant had a donation box on stage and members of the audience could make donations into the box of the person they liked the most. The judges awarded the top three winners and the audience was able to crown their choice, the person with the most donations being Ellerbe. He not only won the first place trophy from the judges, but also won the People’s Choice Award. He performed a moving rendition of “Rise Up” by Andra Day, which helped him secure both awards.

Performer Jacob Bennett won second place and Liz Sleeper won third place, both singing, as well.

“I think it is important to showcase local talent in every county, in every space, because honestly, folks on Broadway came from local places and local counties, and they all started in places like this, and you can see from our shows and you’ll see from tonight that the talent here in Anson County is incredible,” said Tommy Wooten, director of the Ansonia Theatre.

The night was a huge success and the Ansonia Theatre’s sicial media accounts have hinted there will be more events like these coming.

If you were not able to make it to the Anson’s Got Talent event, the Ansonia Theatre will be putting on a production of Second Samuel on May 1-10.

“Set in the late 1940s in a small South Georgia town, Second Samuel takes audiences back to a simpler time — when the Great Depression was fading into memory, the war had been won, and life was finally settling down. Through the eyes of Bernard Flat, an autistic young man affectionately known as ‘B Flat,’ we meet the colorful and close-knit residents of Second Samuel as they go about their daily lives. But everything changes the summer Miss Gertrude passes away. What seems like a simple event quickly spirals into a series of surprising revelations, and long-buried secrets begin to surface. Suddenly, the entire town is turned upside down, and everyone in Second Samuel is left wondering if life will ever return to normal again. Filled with humor, warmth, and touching moments, Second Samuel is a story about friendship, community, and the secrets we keep,” read the press release from the Ansonia Theatre.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available now at ansoniatheatre.com