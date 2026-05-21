SUN Bucks program to help feed families during summer

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), North Carolina Department of Instruction (NCDPI), and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) are working together to help feed children during the summer.

SUN Bucks, which is a Summer EBT Program, “…provides grocery-buying benefits in a one-time payment of $120 per eligible child on a debit-like card that can be used to buy nutritious foods during the summer months when schools are out,” reads the SUN Bucks page on the NCDHHS website.

Many kids are automatically enrolled and no application is needed to receive these benefits. Children may qualify if they meet one of the following requirements: (1) attended a National School Lunch Program school and were approved for Free or Reduced-Price Meals, (2) Participate in programs like FNS (Food Stamps), Work First (Cash Assistance), Certain Medicaid (Income under 185% FPL), Foster Care, McKinney-Vento and Cherokee Tribal Food Distribution, or (3) applied for SUN Bucks after July 1, were approved and are enrolled again this year in a National School Lunch Program School.

If you are not automatically eligible, families can still apply if their child attends a National School Lunch Program or Community Eligibility Provision school. You can check your child’s eligibility by taking the interactive eligibility quiz at https://www.ncdhhs.gov/sunbucks.