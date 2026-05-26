The importance of good nutrition during the childhood years

ANSON COUNTY — School will soon be out for summer break and children throughout Richmond and surrounding counties are participating in summer camps, community programs, and just enjoying the time at home.

There is the opportunity for some unhealthy eating habits to creep in with more free time to eat snacks and junk foods. Fortunately, summer also presents an opportunity for children to enjoy more fresh fruits and vegetables, along with getting more physical activity outside. The evidence supports the fact that childhood obesity can lead to significant health problems. Child care centers and Head Start programs are ideal settings to begin early childhood nutrition education.

How can child care centers and Head Start programs play a role in decreasing childhood obesity that is often continued into adulthood? Knowing the benefits of good nutrition for health is important at any age, however good habits must start young. Nutrition education in early childhood can begin to teach children the connection between food and health. Through this aspect of education children are exposed to a variety of learning experiences about foods and nutrition that help develop positive attitudes that lasts a lifetime.

According to a 2020 report published in the National Library of Medicine, as early as two years of age, childhood overweight and obesity is common. This factor increases the likelihood of continued obesity into adulthood. Obesity is a chronic disease that will result in impaired physical and mental health throughout the individual’s life span. Obesity can lead to chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. According to the 2019 Richmond County Community Health Assessment, in comparison to neighboring counties, Richmond County had higher rates of heart disease and its components such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, as well as diabetes which could lead to kidney dialysis, a loss of extremity or vision. The mortality rate from heart disease in Richmond County is also higher than our neighboring counties.

Just as poor dietary habits are linked to chronic diseases that begin at an early age, research shows that good nutrition habits early in life can lead to positive outcomes both mentally and physically. To prevent obesity and other chronic diseases during childhood, early nutrition education should begin during the first two years of life. This begins with educating expectant mothers about the best recommendations to nourish the newborn child. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends breastfeeding for the first two years. Breastfeeding protects children from many diseases, boost brain development, and guarantees a safe and nutritious food source. The World Health Organization(WHO) recommends that children be feed within the first hour of life and exclusively breastfed or the first six months. Breastfeeding should continue until at least two years of age.

It is important that parents, caregivers, and early childhood educators work together to ensure that everyone is aware of essential nutrition facts for growing children. The reality is that poor diets during early childhood can contribute to health risk. For example, a diet low in vitamin A may not only weaken a child’s immune system but put the child at risk for poor vision.

To assist parents with summer groceries, the NC Department of Health and Human Services will be offering SUN Bucks, the USDA summer EBT program, again this year. The SUN Bucks program provides a one-time $120.00 grocery benefit per eligible child. The benefit will load on a debit-like card on June 1, 2026 that can be used to buy nutritious foods.

For more information visit: https://summermeals4nckids.org/sun-bucks/

What can you do to increase childhood nutrition education?

Early child care centers and Head Start programs in Richmond county can play a major role in early childhood nutrition education at no cost through a partnership with NC Cooperative Extension-Richmond County Center. NC Cooperative Extension offers a dynamic curriculum called “Color Me Healthy”! This fun and interactive curriculum introduces children ages 5 and under to the components of the new food pyramid, which consists of fruits, vegetables, dairy, grains, and proteins. There is music with follow along songs to encourage healthy foods that the children love to dance and sing to. Children also participate in sensory exercises such as tasting colorful fruits, veggies, whole grains, proteins, and dairy.

Parents of children in the program receive weekly newsletters with recipes, notes and tips to guide them on the journey to teaching their young ones healthy nutrition habits. Color Me Healthy classes are taught by County Extension Agents; in Richmond County contact Cheri Bennett at 910-997-8255 if you would like to bring this program to your early childhood center. There is no charge for the program.

NC Cooperative Extension also offers 2nd and 3rd grade, and the Kid’s Club nutrition education curriculums. These are available at no charge to your school or community site.

To learn more about nutrition education programs sponsored by NC Cooperative Extension contact NC Cooperative Extension-Richmond County Center, located at 123 Caroline Street, Rockingham, NC or call 910-997-8255. The Richmond County Cooperative Extension Office helps provide research-based education and technology to the producers and citizens of this great county. Visit our website at richmond.ces.ncsu.edu