NCDMV launches new in-office document upload tool

NORTH CAROLINA – North Carolina drivers no longer have to leave a driver license office or make a return trip when they forget a printed copy of their proof of insurance or residency documents. The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) has introduced a new in-office document upload tool that allows customers to securely share important documents directly from their phones.

The tool was initially launched to address the most commonly forgotten document – proof of insurance. However, NCDMV staff quickly recognized additional opportunities and expanded it. Customers can now securely upload documents such as insurance cards or policies, phone bills, bank statements, leases, utility bills, and other proof of residency documents while at the counter.

“Within the first two weeks, customers have already uploaded more than 6,000 documents using the new tool,” said NCDMV Commissioner Paul Tine. “This early success shows that North Carolinians are ready for a more convenient, modern DMV experience. We’re especially proud that our frontline teams saw the potential and moved quickly to expand the tool, helping even more customers stay in line and complete their transactions without delay.”

Many customers already store important documents on their phones. Instead of being turned away or needing to find a printer, they can now upload eligible documents on the spot.

Customers should continue to bring original identity documents – such as passports, Social Security cards, and birth certificates – as federal law requires DMV staff to examine these in person.

Paper copies of proof of insurance and residency documents are still accepted, but the upload tool provides a convenient alternative.

“This new feature is one more step in our work to reduce wait times, prevent repeat visits, and deliver better service to the people of North Carolina,” added Commissioner Tine.

The document tool is now available at all driver license offices statewide.

For more information and a list of current office locations and services, visit NCDMV.gov.