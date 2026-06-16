Anson Co. Farmers Market, OneBlood team up for June 20 event

WADESBORO — The Anson County Farmers Market is hosting a blood drive with OneBlood during the Saturday market from 8am to noon on June 20. The market is located at 1736 US-52, Wadesboro, NC.

OneBlood is not-for-profit organization that provides a safe and ready blood supply to hospitals throughout the southeastern United States, including Atrium Health Anson.

Stephen Lee, the market board’s chairperson, noted, “We all know someone or have been the someone who had needed blood at some point. This is about community giving back to the community.”

Every two seconds, someone in the United States requires a life-saving blood transfusion. While roughly 62% of the U.S. population meets the eligibility criteria to donate, an average of only 3% actually step forward to give blood each year. This low participation rate frequently strains medical facilities, as approximately 20% of domestic blood centers operate on a critical one-to-two-day supply shortage. Because donated red blood cells must be used within 42 days—and platelets expire in a mere five days—hospitals rely entirely on a steady, continuous stream of volunteer donors to support cancer treatments, major surgeries, and trauma victims.

Potential donors of whole blood or double red/red cell plasma can register or an appointment at https://www.oneblood.org/donate-now/scheduler.html?locationId=1780203. Walk-in’s are also welcome. Donors will receive a sunshade and and $20 E-gift card.

For more information about the market and how to be a part of it, contact Liesl Hall at 704-238-7104, ansonfarmersmarket@yahoo.com, or message through the Facebook page, Anson County Farmer’s Market, or Instagram @ansoncountyfarmersmarket.