Anson County residents voice concerns over increasing tax rates

WADESBORO – Members of the community addressed the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, June 2 with concerns over the budget and tax rates.

“…With the reevaluation, if you would consider, and I’d strongly ask you to consider a revenue neutral tax rate…And I just think the citizens would benefit even though their values have gone up with a revenue neutral, that certainly would help the citizens of Anson County as we go through this difficult time,” said Bobby Usher, a concerned citizen from Wadesboro. Usher said he received his tax bill and he believed it was too high, which led him to address the board.

Another concerned citizen named Bryan Tucker, who is from Morven and once ran for election to the Anson County Board of Commissioners, brought some numbers into the talk.

“…Historically when you raise the value, when you get new tax assessments and the value of your land and property goes up, we know this, you can adjust the tax rate,” said Tucker, “So at 77.7% right now on a $500,000 house and I know who’s got one. My son does and he just built it. It was appraised when he built it at $280,000. The appraisal now is $500,000. Okay, so let’s run the numbers…77% at his old rate, which was $280 (thousand) was $1,650…Going to say that now 77% at his new value will be $3,850 he will pay in taxes. Okay. That’s a big jump.”

Tucker would also bring up the tax rates in other counties, mentioning Scotland County at 0.99, Richmond County at .73, Robeson County at .75 and Anson County at .77. He mentions how they are all tier one counties. Meanwhile, Tier Three counties like Moore County is at .2950, Union County is at .4342 and Mecklenburg County is at .4927.

“Do you know what the tax rate in Moore County, where you got restaurants, you got sports bars, you got golf courses, you got everything right around you that is provided. The same $500,000 house in Moore County would be $1,475. It’s going to be $3,850 in Anson County,” Tucker pointed out.

Another concerned citizen pointed out the increase in rent in the county, which people think is caused by the increase in tax rates.

“Somebody’s got to pay it. And the landlord, he can’t come out of his pocket and pay it without raising the rent on everybody…But it’s not about me. It’s about these people trying to get a leg up. My granddaughter just had her rent jacked up another $50 a month before this ever came about,” Henson pointed out.

The Board of Commissioners Chairman, Jamie Caudle, pointed out that Anson County was just following the law by reevaluating on an eight-year cycle. He mentioned that if they did not follow the law, the state would take over and the tax rates would increase even more.