RALEIGH — On Monday, Nov. 29, the Senate Republican Caucus voted to reelect Sen. Tom McInnis (R-Moore) as one of its whips.

The Republican Caucus has two whips who work behind the scenes to garner support for legislation. Sen. McInnis will serve with Sen. Jim Perry (R-Lenoir).

Sen. McInnis said, “I’m incredibly thankful to be reelected as Senate Whip. I’m honored to serve in this position and look forward to picking up where we left off, with legislation that has made North Carolina the best state in the country in which to do business.”

Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said, “Sen. McInnis was an effective whip this past term, and helped us move important legislation forward. I’m confident he will do a great job this upcoming term as well.”

Sen. McInnis was recently reelected to a fifth term in the Senate representing Moore and Cumberland counties.