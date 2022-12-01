WADESBORO — The Herdmans are the worst kids in the world and the Ansonia Theatre in Wadesboro is bringing them straight to the stage!

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” runs December 9-18.

The beloved young adult book of the same name comes to life in this hilarious play. It focuses on the six Herdman children — Imogene, Ralph, Claude, Leroy, Ollie, and Gladys who are notorious for their rowdy behavior, including fighting, smoking, cursing, drinking, and shoplifting.

Through a routine bullying incident, the Herdmans discover that the local church gives away free sweets so they decide to attend. They are only planning on a one-time visit, but when they learn about the upcoming Christmas pageant, they decide to stick around and participate.

The pageant’s usual director had an accident that put her in the hospital, so Grace Bradley is brought in to lead the rehearsals. The Herdman kids push their way into the lead roles of Mary, Joseph, the three Wise Men, and the Angel of the Lord. They have never heard the Christmas story before, but they want to learn everything they can. They are angry about the injustices that Mary and Joseph faced when they were put in the stable, and when King Herod tried to kill baby Jesus. They are confused by the three rich kings bringing jars of oil as a gift and start asking real questions about the Nativity story.

On the night of the pageant, the entire town shows up to watch the disaster that they feel is sure to come, but The Herdmans and the rest of the children end up teaching everyone about the true meaning of Christmas.

This wonderful cast of 27 includes Drew Forsyth, Regina Forsyth, Katrina Hilson, Jeremiah Forsyth, Andrew “Hawk” Forsyth, Gracilee Bricker, Caleb Wilson, Eversmith Tallman, Iwan Hilson, Rebekah Forsyth, Lela Chaney, Cali Green, Escher Tallman, Oliver Perkins, Malachi Forsyth, Eden Tallman, Surely Hilson, Allie Smith, Kerrigan Bennett, Kim Austin, Talia Tallman, Adrienne Becker, Karen Johnston, Ruth Ann Harris, Glenn Caulder, Ayla Perkins and Logan Tallman. The show is directed by Tommy Wooten with Maggie Gibson, Robert Graves, Teri Brown, Joe Blocker, Brittany Price and Donnie Lewis.

Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at ansoniatheatre.com or call 704-694-4950