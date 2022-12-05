POLKTON — This Saturday, Hands of a Sportsman will hold their 3rd annual Anson County Youth Deer Hunt.

At 5:00 a.m., 30 kids and a family member will partner with a local guide to hunt. Many of the children are underprivileged, disabled or handicapped in some way, and for most of them, it will be their first time hunting.

“It’s amazing when these kids get a deer, it’s like a dream come true,” said member Brian Allen. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s well worth it when you see these kids light up.”

The first event drew ten participants, followed by 20 last year. Allen said that last year, about thirteen of the 20 kids were able to get a deer, and some were able to get multiple.

“It started off tremendously small, but it’s gotten a lot bigger over the years,” Allen said. “Our goal was to not turn any kids away.”

Following the morning hunt, over 100 individuals who makeup the event will convene at the Allen family farm on Mineral Springs Church Road in Polkton for lunch and afternoon fun-time. The groups will head back for another period of hunting at 2:00 p.m.

Hands of a Sportsman provides for one night’s lodging, a safety course and food for the participants.

Allen thanked the land and farm owners around Anson County who have offered up parts of their land for the children to hunt. Participants in this year’s hunt come from across North Carolina and some from out-of-state.

“We just take for granted that hunting can be our everyday lifestyle,” Allen said. “For these kids, they certainly don’t. This event is a good thing for everybody involved.”

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or msasser@yourdailyjournal.com.