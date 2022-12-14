POLKTON — UNC Wilmington has partnered with South Piedmont Community College to create a transfer opportunity for students wishing to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Social Work.

Students who have successfully completed an associate degree in the Human Services Technology program at South Piedmont Community College and meet admission requirements of UNC Wilmington’s Bachelor of Social Work program will be admitted to the program. This means that students have a straightforward pathway to completing a bachelor’s degree. Social work courses will be offered online and once admitted, students will receive individual advising on the program and required courses.

Dr. Stacey Kolomer, director of the UNC Wilmington School of Social Work, says of the partnership, “Students in rural counties do not have many affordable options to earn an undergraduate degree, particularly if they are working professionals. At the heart of social work is social justice. We know there are not enough mental health and substance abuse counselors to serve in these rural areas, so the School of Social Work is excited to provide a pipeline to train professionals to meet the needs of their communities.”

The articulation agreement with UNC Wilmington will open doors previously unavailable to community college graduates, creating a direct pipeline to numerous job opportunities in government, social and private settings.

“Our goal is to remove barriers and improve access higher education for our students. Partnerships like this one with UNC Wilmington allow us to further support our student’s success,” Ryan Anthony, Dean of the School of Health and Public Services at South Piedmont Community College, said.

Students who complete the A.A.S. Human Services Technology degree at South Piedmont Community College and the Bachelor of Social Work degree at UNC Wilmington can easily progress into the Master of Social Work program with advanced standing, thus shortening the length of their time in graduate school.

Dr. Maria A. Pharr, President of South Piedmont Community College says of the partnership, “Our focus at South Piedmont Community College is to provide accessible, quality education for everyone. This pathway allows our students to complete their education and enter the workforce with the skills they need to make an immediate impact in our community.”

Those interested in the social work transfer pathway can learn more by contacting the South Piedmont Recruitment team at navigate@spcc.edu.