David Larson | Books bans are dangerous — curating age-appropriate school material is not Book bans have been a real problem in history, typically by totalitarian governments — whether Marxist, fascist, theocratic, or otherwise. But parents who don’t want their young children given explicit tutorials on how to practice the latest sexual fads are not Robespierres in training. They just want the bare minimum of decency and commons sense applied when schools choose which reading materials to provide.

Rob Schofield | NC should learn from other places and try to do marijuana right Cannabis – aka marijuana. Most Americans already live in a state where it’s lawful to sell, obtain and possess – either for medical purposes, recreational purposes or both – and the genie is clearly not going back in the bottle.

Tom Campbell | We are growing impatient for reading improvements For more than a decade we’ve studied the problem exhaustively, we’ve talked about it almost incessantly, we’ve engaged the latest curriculum du jour, and have spent more than $50 million dollars, yet we still can’t solve the mystery of our children’s reading proficiency. Our patience is wearing thin. Now the finger pointing has begun. We want to know who to blame. Two recent stories demonstrate the frustration,

Hands-on learning at Studio 256 During the Shamrock Shuffle on Saturday, Studio 256 hosted a demonstration on water-marbling scarves. Pictured is Sally Wincze leading a few participants, who were each able to choose their own colors for their scarf.

Shamrock Shuffle a success The Shamrock Shuffle and Shop Local Event on Saturday had many participants for the 5K in Uptown Wadesboro.

Just under 3,000 Anson residents qualify for Medicaid expansion WADESBORO — Medicaid has been expanded in the state of North Carolina, opening the doors for 600,000 state residents to apply after the NC House and Senate reached an agreement last week.

Anson High Sports and Event Marketing students plan, prep for disc golf tournament WADESBORO — Students in the Sports and Event Marketing class at Anson High School won’t be just planning and proposing an event on paper for a grade — they’ll actually be hosting and putting on a community event.

Deputies respond to shooting victim on Airport Road WADESBORO — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that was discovered following a traffic accident.

Open Doors receives five stars during assessment WADESBORO — Open Doors Center for Children (NC Pre-K, not a daycare) in Wadesboro received five stars with no violations during a Licensure Assessment that was conducted on Dec. 5, 2023.