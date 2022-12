WADESBORO — Divine Unity H.O.R.M located @ 6090 NC 109 S. Wadesboro, NC, will be having their Christmas Concert December 18, at 3:00 p.m. Special Guest will be Flat Rock Choir, David Marsh Sr. & David Marsh Jr.

Divine Unity H.O.R.M located @ 6090 NC 109 S. Wadesboro, NC, will be having their New Year’s Eve Service on December 31, at 10:00 pm. Pastor Gregory Tillman will be the guest speaker along with his Poplar Hill Baptist Church family.