WADESBORO — Christmas was made brighter for 25 kids in Anson County through the Shop with a Sheriff program this year.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Sheriff Howell and the staff of the Anson County Sheriff’s Office had the pleasure of taking these children along with their parents to Walmart in Rockingham.

The children enjoyed picking out their own toys, clothes, and other items of their choice.

This year, Shop with a Sheriff was in memory of former Sheriff Landric Reid. He had a special place in the heart for the children of Anson County and enjoyed celebrating Christmas.

Sheriff Howell would like to thank all of those who made this event possible. Without the many donors and volunteers, the program would not have been successful.

“Working together, we can truly make a difference for our county and for the future of our children,” said Sheriff Howell.

The Sheriff would also like to give special thanks to his staff who worked hard to put this event together. Also, a special thanks to Cassandra Reid and Kelly Howell who spent time to shop with the children.