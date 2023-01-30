POLKTON — Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center honored the memories and life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday January 16.

The guest speaker for the event was Lula C. Jackson, the Director of Anson County DSS. She shared how better opportunities has been made available through MLK. She stated that the Civil Rights Movement shined a light on many injustices.

Jackson said that from being a young child on Race Track Road in Burnsville, she had the privilege to be the first African-American to serve as director of Anson County DSS.

This annual celebration started with lunch at noon. The lite meal consisted of homemade vegetable soup, crackers, nachos, homemade apple cobbler, and beverages.. The food items were prepared and donated by BRLC volunteers. Volunteers that served were Deloris Hammond, Gwen Reece, Brenda Benton and Margaret Horne.

At 1:00 p.m. the celebration activities commenced with opening remarks by Mr. Allen Jackson. Jackson served as emcee for the occasion. Jackson is also Marshville Director of Parks and Recreation of Union County. His opening words reminded the audiences of the importance of this annual celebration.

Jackson said that even though sixty years has passed since ” I Have a Dream, ” it continues to be an influence on many.

The Kids Café after school students and staff performed and recited a skit using posters. Songs, prayers, scriptures were given by guest during the course of the celebration.

Several local pastors, community leaders, community youths, adults’ local businesses’ representatives shared in this educational experience.