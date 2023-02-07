CORRECTION: An earlier article gave the indication that St. Andrew and the Laurinburg Police Department had knowledge of the prior incidents in January. All three sexual assault reports were reported on a single day in January. The article has been updated to reflect this.

LAURINBURG — A 23-year-old South Carolina man was arrested in connection to several sexual assaults at St. Andrews University.

According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, 23-year-old Mison Mickle of Chester, South Carolina, was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, second-degree forcible sex offense, attempted second-degree sex offense, and failure to register as a sex offender.

The charges come after several sexual assault reports from females at the St. Andrews campus, Mickle was named as a suspect in the alleged sexual assaults.

On Jan. 11, an eighteen-year-old female student reported that that she was sexually assaulted that same day. On that same day, a twenty-two-year-old female student reported a sexual assault that occurred in October, 2022, and a nineteen-year-old female student reported a sexual assault from November of 2022.

He was jailed under a $1.5 million dollar bond.

Mickle is a registered sex offender according to the National Sex Offender website. In 2020, he was convicted of multiple charges including abusive sexual contact, assault by battery and aggravated assault intentionally inflicted grievous bodily harm. The South Carolina offender search states Mickle was charged in Virginia.

Mickle is also listed as a member of the St. Andrews University wrestling team, according to the SAU website.