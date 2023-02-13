POLKTON — Your generous support has created what BRLC has become today.

An educational moment of cultural enlightenment will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, at noon. Lunch will be prepared and served by volunteers. The program will follow at 12:30 p.m. The Kids Café students and staff will lead this event.

This annual event will enlighten those that by remembering our ancestors who created a society of diverse cultures.attends. Each participant will discover a deeper sense of community.

Community neighbors are invited to come and take an active part in this special moment of educational enlightenment.

Mrs. Winnie Bennett from the town of Morven will present a skit and discuss her recent visited to Ghana, Africa. Mrs. Bennett is a retired Human Service Instructor from SPCC.

Mrs. Margareta Senter, the wife of Rev. George Senter, of the Peachland Community will present information on her home and cultural , which is Sweden. Mrs. Senter was born in Brava which is near Eskilatuna, Sweden.

Miss. Kebola Giddings is originally from Guyana. Now, Giddings lives in the town of Ansonville. She will present on the Guyanese Culture. Giddings graduated from UNC in 2020 with a Bachelor Degree of Science in Biology. All attending will have the opportunity to taste the Guyanese Rice Dish.

For more information, call 704-826-8737