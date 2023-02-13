Reece Saunders receives award for patriotic support ROCKINGHAM — Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense office, announced that Reece Saunders (center) District Attorney for Prosecutorial District 21 as a recipient of the Patriot Award in recognition of extraordinary support of Captain Herman Little (right) of the 134th Legal Operations Detachment, US Army Reserve.

Who wants Girl Scout cookies? Eden Tallman and Cheyenne Hassel, members of Girl Scout Troop 1389 sponsored by Peachland United Methodist Church, were busy selling Girl Scout cookies on Saturday on the square in front of Parsons Drug Company. They will be selling again this Saturday in front of Parsons and Food Lion until 3:00 p.m.

100 days of learning Students at Peachland-Polkton Elementary celebrated the 100th day of school last week.

Anson Record hires new reporter My name is Orion Griffin, and I am thrilled to begin writing for the Anson Record and the Richmond County Daily Journal. It’s hard to say where I am from since I’d say I’m from everywhere. I was born in southeastern California, under the blistering sun of the Mojave Desert, but grew up in the freezing cold and historically rich areas that surrounded Boston, Massachusetts. I attended high school and college in the backwoods of South Carolina, and now I find myself living and working in Anson and Richmond.

Honoring the life of George Byrd LILESVILLE — Lilesville-native George Byrd made history by becoming the first Afro-American to conduct the West Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra in 1959.

Prolific Wadesboro meth trafficker and co-conspirator sentenced to prison CHARLOTTE – Cormelius Smith, 32, a prolific methamphetamine trafficker in Wadesboro, N.C., was sentenced to 151 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release today, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Smith’s co-conspirator, Jack Kelly Leak, 49, also of Wadesboro, was ordered to serve 121 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in the drug distribution ring.

Moments of cultural enlightenment POLKTON — Your generous support has created what BRLC has become today.

Former chemistry major pays it forward by supervising recent grad’s internship Wingate’s chemistry department takes care of its own. And the OneDog spirit goes beyond the classroom and the lab, with alumni becoming career catalysts of sorts for the next generation of chemists.

John Hood | Gov. Cooper should sign riot bill RALEIGH — Why did the North Carolina House vote overwhelmingly a few days ago to toughen penalties for those engaged in violent rioting? I’ll let Rep. Abe Jones of Wake County sum it up: “I despise somebody who would go out and tear up another person’s property that they didn’t pay for and take advantage of a situation — sometimes a very good protest — and then flip it.”

Tom Campbell | Are they really golden years? North Carolina is facing a showdown of the ages. Demographers tell us our state is getting older and while the changes may look subtle, they are significant.

Taking control of caring for your heart To improve awareness about cardiovascular disease, in 1963 Congress declared February “American Heart Month”. Since this declaration, researchers have made significant gains in understanding how to control our heart health through diet, exercise, and lifestyle. The most significant benefits are gained by eating healthy foods, limiting sodium, limiting saturated fats, limiting added sugars, limiting alcohol, observing portion control, managing excess weight, exercising, managing stress, and quitting smoking.