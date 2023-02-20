Veterans for Vets sends children of military families to summer camp LAUREL HILL — For the second year in a row, over 70 people participated in the Veterans for Vets disc golf tournament at Camp Monroe.

Anson leaders to be recognized for Black History Month on Feb. 24 at SPCC The Martin Luther King Committee and Holla of Anson County, in honor of Black History Month, has sponsored a display of portraits of some of the first African American men and women who were the first of their race to hold leadership positions in Anson County after integration. Those pictured in the Window of the Belk building will be honored on Friday, February 24th, in the auditorium on the SPCC Polkton Campus in the Garibaldi Building at 7:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to come out and support the program. Entertainment will be Destiny DeBerry Stone-King, founder of The Music House in Salisbury. There will also be entertainment from Minister Curtis E. Gatewood and Kenya Myles.

Peachland man charged in drug bust PEACHLAND — On Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, narcotic detectives, deputies and NCSBI conducted a search warrant at 253 Passaic St. Peachland NC, 28133.

Revamping uptown Wadesboro Wadesboro Town Manager David Edwards said that the City of Wadesboro has purchased the the northwest corner of the uptown Square in front of the Blind Boy Fuller mural. They’ve recently removed the bandstand and a few trees. Edwards said they plan to make it a more attractive, useful area of uptown Wadesboro and utilize it as a potential amphitheater space.

Awesome party for awesome students Students at Ansonville Elementary School celebrated with a Valentine’s Dance last week as their PBIS incentive as a reward for students who have demonstrated preparation, hard work and responsibility.

Craven, Brody discuss legislative agendas and updates for Anson County WADESBORO — State Senator David Craven and Representative Mark Brody visited the Twin Valley Golf Club on Friday to give an update on the General Assembly and provide some data and information relevant to local citizens.

Remembering Joe Dean WADESBORO — Thanks to Mr. Brothel Dean of Wadesboro for agreeing to contribute his dad’s amazing work history with Belk’s of Wadesboro.

Showcasing their skills The Ebony Dragon Competition Team competed at the 45th Annual War Angel Challenge last last month in Dillon, SC.

Wadesboro man charged with stealing from unlocked vehicles WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Police Department has charged a man with breaking and entering and stealing a firearm.

Man arrested for death of his brother LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man is behind bars after a Friday night shooting left one dead.