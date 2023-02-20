The Martin Luther King Committee and Holla of Anson County, in honor of Black History Month, has sponsored a display of portraits of some of the first African American men and women who were the first of their race to hold leadership positions in Anson County after integration. Those pictured in the Window of the Belk building will be honored on Friday, February 24th, in the auditorium on the SPCC Polkton Campus in the Garibaldi Building at 7:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to come out and support the program. Entertainment will be Destiny DeBerry Stone-King, founder of The Music House in Salisbury. There will also be entertainment from Minister Curtis E. Gatewood and Kenya Myles.