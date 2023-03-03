WADESBORO — On January 20, 2023, the North Carolina Highway Patrol graduation ceremony commenced at Shepherd’s Church located in Cary.

Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow troopers, Shyheim Terry, one of 36 graduating troopers, graduated from the 157th Basic Highway Patrol School.

The ceremony commemorates successful completion of 27 weeks of extensive physical and classroom training to prepare the graduates for a rewarding career in law enforcement stated a NCHP news release.

As a 2020 graduate of Anson High School located in Wadesboro, Terry received his CNA 1 and 2 certification along with his Medical asst III. Terry has always talked about becoming a State Trooper.

He is stationed in Mecklenburg County. We are proud and excited to see him serve and will always keep him lifted in prayer.