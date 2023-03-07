BURNSVILLE — The Burnsville Learning and Recreation Center will hold their next “Moment of Cultural Enlightenment” event on March 18 at 12:30, with lunch at noon.

Several years ago I discovered Burnsville Community was settled as early as 1753. Early deeds were to James Lee, John Lee, Lilly, Dumas and Stokes. Looking back and learning about the genealogy of Burnsville Township/community has been fascinating. Burnsville area have always been an Agricultural section.

Sources say a Walter Furr Burns was the first Burns to settle in Burnsville from Cabarrus County. During his life in Burnsville he live about a miles north of the former Burnsville School which no longer exist. The businesses he owned: a Traven, or Inn, at the same location was a Race Track, a general store, post office, shoe shop and a shop that made hats, from furs according to reliable source.

The Property of the Poplar Spring Historical Cemetery came through the family of Jasper M. Turner’ family who had family relation to Walter Burns.

My ancestors as well as other various family’s members were laid to rest in the cemetery starting in the late 1860s. This was during the time when African Americans had little no human to rights according to society. Human roots must never be forgotten — Moments of Cultural Enlightenment will unveil the rich heritage and contributions that my African Americans Ancestors made to this society.

Each appointed guest will provide information that they have discovered about their ancestor that were laid to rest in the Poplar Spring Historical Cemetery.

The guest panel will consist of Christina Rose, Rev. Anthony Ledbetter, Lori Bennett, Michelle Kiser, Mary Hammond, Jeanette Little, and Arrie Perry.

Julian Lasure a student majoring in History attending Wingate University and Vicky Mattlock of Indian Trail Grave Hunters will be available to help with questions from audience on ancestors’ research.

We invite the community to attend and participate in this special session.