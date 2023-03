WADESBORO — Open Doors Center for Children (NC Pre-K, not a daycare) in Wadesboro received five stars with no violations during a Licensure Assessment that was conducted on Dec. 5, 2023.

The five stars assessment means that the facility was in compliance with all applicable childcare rules and regulations.

For more information about Open Doors Center for Children, contact Lyndsey Adams at 704-690-5264.