Broadband upgrades coming to Anson WADESBORO- The NC Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant awarded to Spectrum will provide four million dollars in funding to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to homes and small businesses across Anson County. Current county commissioner’s anticipation, along with county residents, has been building since the original announcement was made in August of 2022.

Commissioners, Sheriff answer questions in community forum MORVEN — A community forum took place on Tuesday, October 10 at the Lemuel Community Training Center, sponsored by Impact Anson. Commissioners JD Bricken and Jamie Caudle, along with Sherriff Scott Howell, braved friendly fire from their seats of honor, facing their constituents questions head on.

New hours and upcoming events for Anson Farmer’s Market WADESBORO — The Anson County Farmer’s Market is gearing up for the fall season! Starting Saturday, October 14, the market will be observing new hours, operating from 9-12 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday through December 9.

Large collection of firearms allegedly stolen by convicted felon in Polkton POLKTON — Officers responded to a residence on Randall Rd. following a report of potentially 65 stolen firearms from a residence on Sunday, October 1, possibly by a family member who is a convicted felon and sex offender.

Retired Major Tim L. Watkins receives the Order of the Long Leaf Pine MORVEN — A retirement ceremony was held in honor of Major Tim L. Watkins of the Anson County Sheriffs’ Office on October 7 at the Lemuel Community Center.

Role in Lion King Jr. leads to full music scholarship through HOLLA! arts program ANSON — When Kenya Myles auditioned for “The Lion King Jr.” play for a local community organization called HOLLA!, she was hoping for the role of Nala, the lead female lioness. But instead, she was offered the part of Rafiki.

Kids Café student receives trumpet BURNSVILLE — Burnsville‘s Kids Café after school student Joshua Ingram was all smiles on Monday when Mrs. Treamenda Caple and her husband, Marshall Caple, presented Joshua with his first beginners trumpet.

Local woman celebrates her 94th birthday in style WADESBORO — Ms. Rosa D. Brewer’s children celebrated their mother’s 94th birthday. Many out of town guests as well as local families and friends were in attendance.

Overwintering tender bulbs The growing season is coming to an end, plants are starting to die back and the first frost is right around the corner. It’s time for some annual maintenance. One task is getting your tender bulbs out of the ground so they can be showstoppers in your garden next year.

A judge’s order curbs right of press and public to record county commission meetings Willam Toler, managing editor of The Richmond Observer, craned his arm to stretch his phone’s vantage point, framing up a picture of a woman describing her concerns about animal ordinances to the Richmond County Board of Commissioners. After he took the photo, Toler returned his phone to the ledge beside the lectern, recording the rest of the night’s public comments.