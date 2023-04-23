POLKTON — Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center’s volunteer Joseph Frank Thomas continues to serve others.

He has for years been a special person at the center. His appearance always bring joy to those that he meets. His kind and gentle personality makes you feel comfortable and special as you talk.

As years goes on so does opportunities to serve other increase as well. This special volunteer no longer transports food weekly but he certainly has not stopped volunteering. His passion to give and serve others is a great blessing and motivation to others. This organization wish him many more Happy Birthdays as he continue volunteering in other areas to support BRLC.

Annually Sarah and Joe Chicken Dumpling fundraiser is always in the month of October. The fundraiser helps purchase food to feed disadvantaged family year round.