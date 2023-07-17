WADESBORO — The sponsors of the Summer Camp in the Park — Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, Martin Luther King Committee, Parks and Recreation, and “ALL” parents — would like to thank each and everyone who helped to make Summer in the Park a wonderful experience for the children of Anson County.

“Everybody in this county…Without a shadow of doubt, I cannot think of any agency or organization or church who did not offer something to our camp,” said one of the organizers Marlene Richardson. “It was awesome to see a county come together for these children.”

The camp ran for four weeks in June. Over 30 students attended each day. The camp included visits to museums, bowling alleys and the post office, and many restaurants across the area provided meals to the students.

There was always around 12 volunteers each day who made the camp a success, along with numerous van drivers making multiple trips a day.

Volunteers include Ruth Robinson, Gloria Tillman, Emily Little, Carolyn Rosebud, Donnie Lewis, Miriam Liles, Gwen Ratliff, Bertha Hardin, Janie Liles, Hattie Little, Rev. Joann Bennett, Shirlene Davis, Deborah Davis, Timothy Little, Sun-Shine Heilig, Weaver Thomas, Jackie Liles, Cecil Lilly, Larry Bennett, Mary Wright, Rodney Hyatt, Carolyn Morman and Brenda Broadway.

Contributors from the community include Helen Rorie, Janie Liles, Smith’s Funeral Home, Harvest Ministries, Strikers Bowling Alley, Lady Bug Restaurant, Quality Florist, Burger King and National Association of University Women (NAUW), McDonald’s and Alpha Phi Chi (APC), Electa Chapter 525 and Pilgrim Chapter 244, Zion Missionary Association, Ebenezer Deaconess Board, Monroe Mortuary, Harvest Ministries, Elder Noel and Sister Rose Thompson, Sharon Knotts, Darryl Simon, Rev. and Mrs. Michael McLeod, Kim Nesbitt, Shirley Streater, Dora Mungo, Judy Simon, Debra Davis, Al’s Peaches and Cream and Dr. Bobbie Little.

Presenters include Hampton B. Allen Library, Rev. Donna McNair, Wadesboro Post Office, Anson County Historical Society – Museum, South Piedmont Community College, Wadesboro Police Department, Anson County Department Social Services, Anson County Health Department, Pee Dee Electric, Wadesboro Fire Department, Anson County Sheriff Department, Anson County Agriculture Extension Office, HOLLA, Caraway Foundation, Anson County Board of Commission, Anson County Council on Aging and Wadesboro Housing.

Each “workshop” put on by these organization was geared toward the students at an age-appropriate level. Richardson said that the instilling the joy of reading was important in the camp, as well as teaching the virtues of listening and respect.

During a trip to SPCC, students learned about the importance of education and how it can lead to career success. At the college, four different performances were put on by the students from plays that they wrote that were inspired by fairytales.

Committee members include Rev. Bernice Bennett, Rev. Dannie Montgomery, Marlene Richardson, Cornelia Liles, Sylvia Pratt, Frederick Allen, Tony Autry, Leon Gatewood, Ametra Crawford, Tina Caraway, Betty Huntley, Elizabeth Kersey, Winnie Bennett.

The camp was originally put on by Ebenezer Church for about 10-15 years before COVID-19. Following the pandemic which interrupted a few years of camp, the Anson MLK Committee committed to reviving the camp. Richardson said that this camp tied into the vision of MLK in that this camp brought people from all across the county to a single vision to make this camp a success, whether it was through action, donations, or simply words of encouragement.

Organizers attribute the success of the Summer Camp in the Park to all of the community who helped, no matter how big or small of a role, and created a lasting impact on all campers.