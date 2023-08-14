Justin Rayfield and Lonnie Lowery Jr. take a break for lunch at Oasis. “Best place in Wadesboro for a home cooked meal,” boasts Rayfield. Lowery agrees, “Always plenty of food and always good.”

When Chambers first entered the cafeteria, he came face to face with this mural. Despite being badly damaged, Chambers saw the embodiment of all he hoped to accomplish with Oasis. Two graduates of the Overcomer’s program went to work bringing new life to the artwork, Vivian Sturdivant and Agnes Parker.

Tequita Marsh stands by her sister Twinkles Taylor side. Taylor says the program has taught her, “You don’t want to shove someone away because they may have something you might need. .. regardless of where they come to us from.”

Antonio Edwards pictured with Mike Chambers. Edwards says that now, “Everything is going great with me.”

The old gym pictured here will be quite the undertaking! Chambers says of the daunting task, “If we never got started, we’d never get there.” He continues, “We are still working and hoping for the grant opportunity. Hopefully someone else will see the vision, understand what we are trying to do… be willing to come along and work with us.”

WADESBORO — “Part of the vision the Lord gave us is to open a restaurant,” shared Mike Chambers.

After extensively renovating the cafeteria of the former Anson County Training School, Chambers, a local pastor and contractor, opened the Oasis Kitchen and Café, located at 925 S. Main St. in May.

The first part of Chambers’ vision was a rehabilitation and ministry center for the community. An immense re-modeling of the former school followed, resulting in the creation of the Samaritan’s Inn and Overcomer’s program.

“We partner with local mental health centers, adult substance abuse agencies. We get calls from all the treatment centers,” Chambers said.

The Overcomer’s 12-step program is a scripture-based approach to recovery that focuses on a personal relationship with the Lord to begin reclaiming the direction of one’s life. After completion of the program, some have gone on to work at the Café, with Chambers boasting that “50% of our graduates are now group leaders and facilitators for the program.”

One success story of the program is Antonio Edwards, who is a master at the grill for Oasis. His world turned upside down when he lost everything in a house fire.

“My experience (with Overcomer’s) has been lovely… I enjoy the people, the leadership, and the teaching,” he said. “I’ve thought about not going back to Rockingham. It’s a different environment and I want to stay right here.”

Edwards looks around with pride at his oasis, at the smiling faces of his lunchtime regulars, and comments, “I love my job… I never miss a day.”

“People that work here are often good people who made bad choices,” Chambers says of his employees. “Dishwashing is just a way of getting people back into society.”

A shift manager at the restaurant and a facilitator for the Overcomer’s program, Chamber’s daughter Twinkles Taylor, agrees.

She says that meeting people and getting to know them on a personal level is one of her favorite things about working with the program. “Sometimes you feel like you are going to have a conversation that is going to benefit them, but it turns around and blesses you,” she adds.

26 years clean and sober this November 9, Chambers says, “I use my own life as an example because I’ve been there…. people don’t have to be afraid of God, He accepts us as we are, all our issues, our baggage.” He continues to muse, “You can’t get yourself together, it’s sitting with the Word that brings the challenge.”

“We don’t just look at the restaurant as a business. We still look at is as a ministry,” says Chambers.

Proceeds from the Café will go toward funding the renovations needed for a community center. The latter is another component of the vision the Lord gave Chambers and he eyes the school’s former gymnasium for its future home.

Speaking several times before the Anson County School Board, Chambers requested a grant that would provide necessary funding to renovate the gym. He is hopeful the “County will either donate it back or sell it to us at a reduced cost… make a contribution to what we are trying to do.”

Looking up at the forlorn building, Chambers envisions a community center offering intramural sports.

“Maybe one day a learning center… where we can offer after school and tutoring programs,” he suggests.

“This is something that will benefit the community,” Chambers says of his goal. “Every piece of the building (Anson County Training School) has been renovated and re-modeled, the restaurant was our last piece. Now it’s time for the gym.”

