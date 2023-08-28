Westwood Lodge and Hunt Club located at 727 West Ave., desires to be the destination for weddings, shows, and relaxation.

The couple plans to erect a permanent tent on site for events. “We have a 100 parking spaces graded already,” said Randy Coble.

Having a natural flair for interior decorating, Clair Campbell designed Westwood to have all the comforts of home and more.

WADESBORO — Randy Coble and Clair Campbell welcomed guests to the ribbon cutting ceremony for Westwood Lodge and Hunt Club held on August 24. The couple’s vision is for Westwood to be a wedding venue and relaxation destination.

“With all the incredible support from County Development, the Chamber, our neighbors, and other business owners that are doing their part to expand (Anson County) globally… we recognize the growth in Anson County, particularly in Wadesboro. As we’ve become owners of property here we realize (Anson) is a rough diamond that is getting shinier and shinier by the minute,” explained owner Clair Campbell for why she and her husband chose Anson.

The Lodge offers accommodations and activities such as golfing, target practice, massage packages, pickle ball, and even croquet.

Built in 1937 on land owned by Dr. Sorrell, a local country doctor and gentleman cotton farmer, the Coble-Campbell team have lovingly restored and tamed the property to its austere former glory.

“We are not buying Jurassic Park,” Campbell jokingly told her husband when first she glimpsed the jungle overtaking the lawn.

The two persevered, removing over 160 pines and taming the relentless wisteria tendrils wrapped around them, revealing a glimpse back in time.

“We have sunsets here, and that’s my thing,” shared Campbell. “You can have a quiet enjoyment here that you can’t find in the city.”

“We are erecting a 50’ by 85’ permanent tent, heated and cooled, so it will be available year round,” stated Coble. “We have one hundred parking spots graded… so weddings, gun shows, are some of the events we’d like to attract to the area.”

A natural decorator, Campbell has designed the interior to be reminiscent of Jane Austin’s Longbourn.

“I really decorated it (Westwood Lodge and Hunt Club) with a country home in mind,” she said. “The kind of place you invite friends for the weekend and they stay a month.”

