Anson citizens concerned over potential landfill expansion WADESBORO — In answer to concerns raised by residents’ over Waste Connection’s proposed Phase 5 expansion of the landfill, located just outside the downtown area of Polkton, the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) held a public hearing on Thursday, October 26, at the Anson County Courthouse.

Longstanding volunteer at BRLC retires BURNSVILLE — Long standing Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center volunteer Delma Ingram successfully completed years of services and recently retired.

Descendants of Reb and Dallie (Usrey) Marks gather for family reunion on their would-be 100th wedding anniversary LILESVILLE — The descendants of Reb and Dallie (Usrey) Marks gathered on Saturday, October 21, for their annual Marks Reunion at the Gum Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Lilesville. The group also commemorated what would have been the 100th wedding anniversary of the family’s patriarch and matriarch. The late Mr. and Mrs. Marks were married on October 21, 1923, in Bennettsville, SC.

KFC Foundation grant to be used for book kiosk, literacy advancement WADESBORO — The KFC Foundation has granted Anson County-based non-profit Anson County Partnership for Children, which provides services focused on raising the quality of early care and education, supporting families, advancing child health, and expanding literacy, granting them $10,000 to make a project on their wish list come true.

Enter the Dragons 11 members of the Ebony Dragon Competition Team competed in the 10th Annual Enter the Dragons Karate Championship on Oct. 7, 2023, at Anson Middle School in Wadesboro. First row: Charles “Cal” Ainsworth, Henley Truett, Rachel “Rea” Ainsworth, Dalton Huntley and Charlotte Ainsworth. Second row: Dennis Bodden, Addison Jarrell, Curtis “Tre’” Garth, Adelynn Helms and Christian Garth. Third row: Master Ronnie Covington, Sensei Denise Watkins and Joshua Greene.

Developing the future The alumni of the Anson High Class of 1989 made a $2,500 donation to Anson High School during this year’s homecoming celebration. The gift was earmarked for instructional supplies for students and classrooms. “The Class of 1989 is very grateful for our experience at Anson High, it helped to nurture and develop us into the men, women, professionals and humanitarians we are today,” said class representative Cynthia Redfearn. She stated that it is their hope that the donation will encourage other alumni groups to support our students, schools and community. Principal Chris Stinson stopped by the tailgating area during Friday’s homecoming game for the official check presentation with members of the class.

Six pounds of marijuana seized in Anson The Wadesboro Police Department, Anson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seized over 6 pounds of marijuana from an Anson County residence this week. Additional details of the investigation are not currently being released as this is an ongoing investigation.

Tom Campbell | Maps not surprising, still disappointing The new redistricted congressional and legislative maps passed by our legislature are not surprising to those who have followed this hyper partisan General Assembly. But they are disappointing. Lawmakers are more interested in keeping their jobs and party control than in doing their jobs.

The Los Angeles Times | Biden should balance support for Israel with pushing for peace in a volatile region The Oct. 7 attack on Israelis by Hamas militants was an unspeakable act of terrorism and Israel has every right to use military force to prevent future such atrocities. But in doing so it must stay true to its values by doing everything possible to minimize the suffering of innocent Palestinian residents of Gaza.

Former Anson teacher again arrested for child sex crimes ANSONVILLE — On October 10, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office arrested former Ansonville Elementary School teacher Clinton Justin Jones for charges connected to child sex crimes.