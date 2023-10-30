The alumni of the Anson High Class of 1989 made a $2,500 donation to Anson High School during this year’s homecoming celebration. The gift was earmarked for instructional supplies for students and classrooms. “The Class of 1989 is very grateful for our experience at Anson High, it helped to nurture and develop us into the men, women, professionals and humanitarians we are today,” said class representative Cynthia Redfearn. She stated that it is their hope that the donation will encourage other alumni groups to support our students, schools and community. Principal Chris Stinson stopped by the tailgating area during Friday’s homecoming game for the official check presentation with members of the class. Submitted photo

