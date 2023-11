Anson County School Board votes to fund construction of a new middle school WADESBORO — At the Anson County Board of Education’s Regular Meeting on Monday, October 30, 2023, the board unanimously approved to move forward with a $41 million new middle school project.

Mr. Jackson (Principal) and Mrs. Thomas (AP) welcome the newest members of the Bearcat Family! The new educators have traveled all the way from the Philippines to teach in the Anson County School District.

Wadesboro residents are asking, “Who let the dogs out?” WADESBORO ­— Concerns are continuing to grow about a pack(s) of wild dogs roaming the genteel streets of Anson County’s suburbia.

Ebony Dragons compete at Carolina Bash Six members of the Ebony Dragons Competition Team won a total of 15 trophies at the Carolina Bash on Nov 4. in Locust in NC. Pictured from left to right are Dennis Bodden, Addison Jarrell and Christian Garth in the front, and Master Ronnie Covington, Joshua Greene and Sensei Denise Watkins in the back. Not pictured is Adelyn Helms and Tre’ Garth.

Tom Campbell | Why are we in such a bad mood? In Ronald Reagan’s 1980 presidential campaign he asked the voters one question: Are you better off today than you were four years ago? It’s worth asking now.

David Larson | The limits of civil disobedience I’m no stranger to traffic, growing up in the DC beltway, so the hour-ish commute between Raleigh and Hillsborough in rush hour is generally no big deal. But when that commute more than doubled last Thursday, due to anti-Israel protesters, that was a different story.

SEAC of the Carolinas team wins at the Kilwinning Lodge golf tournament The team from SEAC of the Carolinas won the Kilwinning Lodge #64 golf tournament at Twin Valley Golf Club Oct. 27. Tournament chair Eric Forbes (second from left) presented the winnings to Dustin Horne. Other team members were Danny McRae, Tim Carpenter and Tim Horne (not pictured). Tournament proceeds will help renovate and restore Kilwinning’s lodge building on South Greene Street in Wadesboro.

Woman charged with felony abduction of children MONROE — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest of a woman for felony abduction of children.

Harvest Ministries holds dedication and ribbon cutting for community basketball court WADESBORO— On Saturday October 21, 2023, Harvest Ministries Pastors, Leadership and several community members joined together to formally dedicate and “open” the recently upgraded outdoor basketball court area on the campus of HMOC.

Anson County seeks stakeholder and parental input on the district’s Strategic Plan for 2022—2023 WADESBORO — The Anson County Board of Education met Monday, October 30, to discuss the Anson County School District’s strategic plan for 2022-2023.

Goblins and ghouls galore The staff at Parsons Drug Company in Wadesboro had a great time giving out glow in the dark tattoos and candy during the Candy Trail!