WADESBORO — The Ansonia Theatre is thrilled to open one of the most beloved musicals of all time.

“The Sound of Music” is an inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp. It follows a young nun in-training who serves as governess to the seven children of Naval Officer Captain Von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of the Nazi Regime take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire Von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

“The Sound of Music” originally opened on Broadway in 1959 and won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars for the feature film version. In the decades since, the musical has been an audience favorite all over the World, and features the classic songs “Edelweiss”, “My Favorite Things”, Do-Re-Mi” and “Climb Every Mountain.”

Director Tommy Wooten and Musical Director Gail Litaker have assembled a glorious ensemble to bring this show to life. Jennifer Gilmore leads the cast as Maria with Mary Lynn Railton as The Mother Abbess. Lance Barber stars as Captain Von Trapp and his children are played by Paige Mercer, Greyson Helms, Gracilee Bricker, Ari Metcalf, Calhoun Metcalf, Rebekah Forsyth and Emilyn Kirby. Mike Railton appears as Max, Lauren Wilson as The Baroness, and Tyler Wills as Rolf. The rest of the cast includes Karen Johnston, Angelis P. Cole, Ruth Ann Harris, Matthew Thompson, Robert Graves, Glenn Caulder, Logan Tallman, Donnie Lewis, Regina Forsyth, Teri Brown, Betsy Gaskamp, Candela Lopez Pita, Lilly Kirby and Kelly Kirby. Set Design is by Teri Brown with Lights and Sound by Joe Blocker and Rachel Kostelnik.

The show runs December 1-10. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 3:00 pm. On Saturday, December 2ndm there will be a special audience sing-along at the 7:30 performance. Let your heart be blessed with “The Sound of Music”! Tickets can be purchased at ansoniatheatre.com or call 704-694-4950.