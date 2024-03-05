WADESBORO – Anson County Commissioners recently selected two new members to the Trillium Anson Regional Health Board. Between three excellent candidates, Commissioner Priscilla Little-Reid and Kishia Dunlap were ultimately selected by commissioners to serve on the board.

Kishia Dunlap is well known in the Anson community due to her twenty-five years serving the Department of Social Services, where Director Lula Jackson shares, “Ms. Dunlap is a valued employee.”

Commissioner Lawrence Gatewood fondly recalls his days working with and for his former Supervisor, Ms. Dunlap, “I know Ms. Dunlap is highly qualified and capable… She has a Master’s Degree from NC Agricultural and Technical State University. I worked alongside her for seven years, and really just viewed her as Anson’s Assistant Director of Social Services.”

Agreeing with his fellow commissioner, Chairman Caudle states, “Ms. Dunlap is an outstanding employee, a perfect candidate and asset for the Trillium board.”

Caudle does not have the pleasure of knowing Dunlap on a personal level, but concluded his confidence in her election after speaking with Jackson and becoming assured of her talents and dedication to healthcare in Anson County.

Another leader in the community and co-founder of HOLLA! Community Development, Leon Gatewood appointed Dunlap to Chairperson on the HOLLA! board about five years ago though, “She has been affiliated with HOLLA! since our inception, she is dedicated and highly capable,” he boasts.

Unquestionably competent, Commissioner Gatewood confides he selected Little-Reid to serve on the board because he believes, “She is extremely well qualified with her work at the Health Department, social services, and with mental health issues. Plus, she is a veteran which is always an added bonus.”

Chairman Caudle felt that as Little-Reid was serving on the Sandhill board prior to its merger with Trillium, “She is a great choice to continue serving in that role representing Anson County.”