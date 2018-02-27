Pittenger files to retain seat

As filing for this falls election nears closing, several more candidates have thrown their proverbial hats in the ring for local, state and federal offices.

On the national stage, Robert Pittenger last Thursday filed to retain his District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. This would be his fourth term.

“As a businessman and conservative, I look forward to working with President Trump to continue our pro-growth policies to create better jobs, secure our country from our adversaries, reduce spending and taxes and protect the right to life. Our constituent services will continue to be the best as we meet critical needs throughout our district,” Pittenger said in a statement.

Pittenger, R-Charlotte, will face off against Clarence W. Goins Jr. and former pastor Mark Harris in the May 8 primary for the District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. District 9 includes a portion of Mecklenburg County, all of Union, Anson, Richmond, Scotland and Robeson counties, and most of Bladen and Cumberland counties.

Harris and Todd Johnson challenged Pittenger in the 2016 Republican primary. During that election, Johnson carried a majority of the rural areas, including his home county of Union.

Early poll results showed him leading the race, but the numbers for Pittenger and Harris began to rise as precincts in Mecklenburg county began reporting.

When the night was over, Pittenger was declared the winner with 135 more votes than Harris — the margin of votes less than 1 percent of the total votes cast — resulting in a recount won by the incumbent.

Two Democrats have filed for District 9, Dan McCready and Christian Cano, both of Charlotte. Pittenger defeated Cano in the General Election in 2016.

Libertarian Jeff Scott also has filed as a candidate for the District 9 seat.

All candidates registered so far are from Charlotte — aside from Goins, who is from Eastover in Cumberland County.

Looking for a seat in the state House, Marshville Mayor Frank Deese filed Tuesday to run against Rep. Mark Brody, R-Union.

Deese, a Democrat, was appointed to the Marshville Town Council in 2002, and elected as the town’s first African-American mayor in 2005, according to the town’s website.

State Sen. Tom McInnis, R-Richmond, is facing an in-party challenge from Whispering Pines Mayor Michelle Lexo and the winner of the Republican primary will square off against Moore County Democrat Helen Probst Mills.

Anson County Commissioner Jim Sims will face off in the May Democratic Primary against two challengers: Ashley Drake and Fulton J. Crowder, the latter of whom filed within the past week.

Lawrence Gatewood, former county manager, announced that he would be filing for the District 5 county commissioner seat, but had not done so as of noon Tuesday.

Gatewood said in a press release that running for county commissioner is “something I’ve been considering for a quite a while.”

He will face Lee Roy Lookabill Jr. in the Democratic primary for the seat currently held by Chairwoman Anna Baucom, who has not filed.

Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant is running unopposed.

With the Anson County Board of Education, incumbents George Truman (District 5), Lisa Davis (District 4), Bobbie Little (District 2) are all unopposed.

The board has two at-large seats: one held by Marilynn Bennett, the other by Gay Lookabill, who was recently appointed to fill out the remainder of Brian Johnson’s term.

Also joing the race for an at-large seat is Mitchell Huntley.

has to collect 689 signatures by May 8 to be onthe November ballot, according to Elections Director Steve Adams.

Anson is one of 23 counties in the state to have partisan school board elections, Adams said.

Sheriff Landric Reid, District Attorney Reece Saunders (of Richmond County) and Clerk of Superior Court Mark Hammonds — allDemocrats — are currently running unchallenged.

Filing was scheduled to end at noon Wednesday.

Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Congressman Robert Pittenger, R-Charlotte, last week filed to retain his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. He faces two challengers in his own party, as well as from the Democrat and Libertarian parties. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_gop_pittenger.jpg Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Congressman Robert Pittenger, R-Charlotte, last week filed to retain his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. He faces two challengers in his own party, as well as from the Democrat and Libertarian parties. Deese https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_frankdeese.jpg Deese

Challengers enter state House, school board, commissioners races