Anson Women’s League taking scholarship applications

The Anson Women’s League announces its scholarship program, and is accepting applications through April 6.

The program is open to Anson High School seniors in various programs and also to students in home-school curriculums.

Four $500 scholarships will be awarded. By special family requests, two of the scholarships will be offered in memory of Jeanne and Eloise Rywak.

The applications will be judged primarily on academic achievement and financial need. Evidence of students’ involvement and leadership in extracurricular activities, churches, clubs, and charitable service in the community will be welcomed.

A written essay addressing these activites will provide further support in the evaluation process. Finalists will be interviewed by the Women’s League scholarship committee.

Application forms will be available through the high school and early college guidance counselors, or by telephoning Terri Carpenter, chairperson of the AWL scholarship committee at 704-694-0301, or stopping by room K-206 at Anson High School.

You may also write to the AWL at P.O. Box 94, Wadesboro, North Carolina 28170, or obtain one from the Hampton B. Allen Library.