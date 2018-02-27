Anson County 4-H recognizes students, volunteers

Thirty-seven proud relatives, friends and supporters were in attendance at the annual 4-H Achievement Night, held Tuesday, Feb. 20 at the Cooperative Extension Center.

The event was held to honor Anson County 4-H’ers, 4-H volunteer leaders for their accomplishments over the last year, and volunteer leaders who have given of their time to help with programs in 4-H. Youth and adults were recognized and awarded ribbons, certificates and medals.

Deserving young 4-H’ers earned scholarships for club project work. These scholarships, provided through program fundraising efforts, will be used toward 4-H trips, camps and 4-H project area supplies.

This year’s Cloverbud (5-8) project participants were Andrew Martin and Zoë Martin. Junior Division (11-12) project winners were Kendall Duncan and Cameron Tillman. Senior Division (13-15) project winners were Quenton Cromartie, Keyshawn Tillman and LaMia Smith-Maxwell. Senior Division (16-18) project winners were Alexis Smith and Akira LeGrand. Quenton Cromartie also submitted portfolios which are three years of project work in one specific project area.

Our Junior Outstanding 4-H’er was Cameron Tillman. Tillman has done community service activities from donating school supplies and backpack buddy supplies to cleaning the meeting facility and donating supplies to the women’s shelter.

Tillman’s leadership activities are bronze district presentation state winner, holding the office of club reporter, District bronze project record winner and assisting with programs for club Cloverbuds.

“4-H helped me to become more social to others, like standing up in front of people doing presentations,” Tillman said.

“It helped me to believe in myself because when I first started, I didn’t even want to do it because I thought it wasn’t cool,” he added. “4-H gives me an opportunity to face my fears and share things other kids don’t know.”

Senior Outstanding 4-H’er was Akira LeGrand. LeGrand has been in 4-H for 11 years.

LeGrand has teen-led for her 4-H club and teen training, assisted with younger 4-H’ers and led team-building exercises. Some of her community service activities are packing food bags for the homeless, donating supplies to backpack buddies, donating supplies to the local animal shelter and taking personal care baskets to assisted-living facilities.

“4-H helped me to become a better person because it had made me a more open-minded person,” LeGrand said. “Being involved in 4-H has allowed me to grow mentally as well as socially and without 4-H I do not think I would be the person I am today.”

Our 4-H volunteer leaders were recognized with years of devoted service to the program.

They were: Quantelya Dumas, two years; Natasha Duncan and Carrissima Martin, eight years; Debra Ratliff and Addie Richardson, 12 years; Hannah Dunlap, 17 years; Sharon Edwards, 21 years; Kim Bennett, 26 years; Ada Moore, 30 years; Betty Garris, 34 years; and Pearl Blount, 35 years.

Each leader was given a certificate and a token of appreciation. Three community clubs were recognized for renewing all of their paperwork to receive emerald charter seals in the county. Those clubs receiving charter seals were Eager Beavers 4-H Club, RoboWolves 4-H Club and Busy Bees 4-H Club.

Certificates of appreciation were given to volunteers who gave their time during the past year to 4-H in the capacities of teaching a program, judging or helping structure programs. Those individuals were Katrina Martin, Janine Rywak, Janet Gilreath, Leslie Deese, Marion Young, Caroline Goins and Alex Harrington (Anson County Partnership for Children).

The evening was capped off with the recognition of the 2017 4-H Leaders Association Officers: Sharon Edwards as president; Carrissima Martin as vice president; Betty Garris as secretary; and Hannah Dunlap as treasurer.

Installation of our new officers was held and they are: Carrissima Martin as president; Natasha Duncan as vice president; Pearl Blount as secretary; and Quantelya Johnson as treasurer.

For more information on the 4-H program in Anson County, contact me at 704-694-2915.

Roshunda Terry is the 4-H Agent with the Cooperative Extension Service in Wadesboro.

Contributed photo Pictured are all 4-H youth that were recognized and in attendance at Achievement Night. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_4h1.jpg Contributed photo Pictured are all 4-H youth that were recognized and in attendance at Achievement Night. Contributed photo Cameron Tillman, Outstanding Junior 4-H’er. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_4h2.jpg Contributed photo Cameron Tillman, Outstanding Junior 4-H’er. Contributed photo 4-H volunteer leaders who were in attendance and recognized. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_4h3.jpg Contributed photo 4-H volunteer leaders who were in attendance and recognized.