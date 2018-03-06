McLaurin Center site visit postponed

Daily Journal file photo The McLaurin Center in Hamlet temporarily closed last month after failing to turn in state certification paperwork on time. A site visit was scheduled for Monday but postponed, with a date yet to be set. Daily Journal file photo The McLaurin Center in Hamlet temporarily closed last month after failing to turn in state certification paperwork on time. A site visit was scheduled for Monday but postponed, with a date yet to be set.

HAMLET — State inspectors did not visit the McLaurin Vocational Center on Monday, as originally planned.

Instead, officials from the Department of Health Service Regulation, a division of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, is working to find another date, a HHS spokesman said Monday. The request for new date came from the center, he said.

The center — which provides training for mentally and physically disabled adults in Richmond, Anson and Scotland counties — has been closed temporarily because it failed to renew its state license on time.

The DHSR sent reminders in November and December that it had yet to receive the necessary paperwork but received no response, the spokesman said last month. When the renewal form and supporting materials still had not come in by the beginning of the year, he said, DHSR issued a “close notice” Jan. 5.

Center Director Holleigh McLaurin has said the center was tardy in submitting its application for renewal but had done so. She said the center had not received the email reminders.

The center closed its doors Feb. 9 after placing its clients elsewhere in the Sandhills Center network, of which it is a member.

