Deputies discover meth lab after complaint

File photo Agents with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation clean up a mobile meth lab in Richmond County in 2015. File photo Agents with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation clean up a mobile meth lab in Richmond County in 2015.

ANSONVILLE — A call from a concerned neighbor led to the discovery of a meth lab last week.

Detectives from the Anson County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Tuesday, April 24 in reference to illegal activity at 2606 Mount Vernon Road — the home of 51-year-old Robert Wesley Tyson, according to a press release.

Investigators spoke Tyson about the complaint they had received and he consented to a search, according to a release.

During the search, detectives say they found chemicals and other paraphernalia used to manufacture methamphetamine. They later obtained a search warrant found two meth labs, along with the finished product.

Tyson is charged with one count of manufacturing methamphetamine, three counts of possession of meth precursors, both felonies, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Records show Tyson was still in the Anson County Jail on Tuesday under a $250,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court May 8.

Tyson still has charges pending in superior court — including possession or distribution of a meth precursor, conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine — from a 2015 meth arrest, records show.

He also has a charge of felony larceny pending in neighboring Stanly County.

Tyson received a 36-month suspended sentence in 2016 following a conviction of possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

The previous year, he was convicted of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance in Stanly County

Sheriff Landric Reid said that methamphetamine has been a major problem in Anson County for the past 17 years, and that his officers will continue to fight this epidemic.

Reid also encourages anyone with information about methamphetamine, or other illegal activity to contact the sheriff’s office at 704-694-4188 or Crime Stoppers at 704-695-3111 and you may remain anonymous.

Defendant has pending meth charges from 2015