Weed, cash, gun found in Polkton checkpoint

POLKTON — A Mecklenburg County man is facing drug charges following a checkpoint last month.

Deputies with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office say 34-year-old Demitrius Adrian Ross, of Charlotte, pulled up to the multi-agency traffic checkpoint at the intersection of N.C. 218 and Williams Street in Polkton on April 20.

Ross seemed nervous when asked for his driver’s license, according to deputies, who say they could smell marijuana coming from the Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

Davis was instructed to pull of the main road and deputies requested a K-9 (from the Norwood Police Department) to sniff the truck, which alerted to the presence of narcotics, according to the sheriff’s office. Ross allegedly admitted to having marijuana in the truck.

Deputies say they found more than 3 pounds of marijuana, a large amount of cash and a loaded firearm in the passenger area.

Ross is charged with one felony count each of: possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance; maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance; and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Records show he was scheduled to appear in court on April 30.

Ross was first convicted in 2001 on misdemeanor charge of assault with a deadly weapon, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction. The following year, he was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and spent nearly 2 years and four months behind bars.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Contributed photo Anson County sheriff’s deputies say they found more than 3 pounds of weed, a large amount of cash and a loaded handgun during a checkpoint in Polkton last month. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_crime201851121738939.jpg Contributed photo Anson County sheriff’s deputies say they found more than 3 pounds of weed, a large amount of cash and a loaded handgun during a checkpoint in Polkton last month.