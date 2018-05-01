Special Olympics athletes compete Friday

File photo Children enjoy popping bubbles at the Anson County Special Olympics in 2016. File photo Children enjoy popping bubbles at the Anson County Special Olympics in 2016.

Anson County’s Special Olympics Spring Games will be held on Friday, May 4 (rain date: Wednesday, May 9) at Anson High School Football Stadium, with opening ceremonies at 9:30 a.m.

Organizers say this year is special because it’s the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics.

The first Special Olympics competition was held at Soldier Field in Chicago. Since then, the movement has expanded to 170 countries worldwide and changed the lives of 5.5 million Special Olympics athletes.

Throughout 2018, the Special Olympics movement is celebrating 50 years of joy, courage and empowerment. Since 1968, the organization has used the transformative power of sports to improve the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Nearly 40,000 athletes in North Carolina inspire thousands of coaches, sports officials, local program committee members and event organizers involved in Special Olympics statewide. SONC offers year-round training and competition in 19 Olympic-type sports on local and state levels as well as health and wellness initiatives to improve the health status and increase access to community health resources for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Youth become agents of change through Unified Champion Schools, an education and sports based program created by Special Olympics to build an inclusive environment among youth with and without intellectual disabilities as well as empower them to become youth leaders and create change in their community. Visit Special Olympics North Carolina at www.specialolympicsnc.com.

In addition to the games, local agencies will be on hand to share information and resources with parents on various community services.

For more information about the Games including community volunteer interest, contact Sylvia Tillman, Coordinator, at 704-694-4417.

