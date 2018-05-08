‘One of the best choices I could have made’

Contributed photo Tameka Horne (Army jacket), stands with spouses of those in the military. Horne was promoted to master sergeant during her visit to the Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center. Contributed photo Tameka Horne (Army jacket), stands with spouses of those in the military. Horne was promoted to master sergeant during her visit to the Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center.

BURNSVILLE — While visiting and giving back to her community, Anson native Sgt. 1st Class Tameka Horne received confirmation of her military rank status changing to master sergeant.

Horne recently returned home from the USA Forces Central Command, Qatar as the movements NCO and contracting officer in the Installation Transportation Office.

“While home, Horne continued to serve many,” said Carol Smith, director of the Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center.

Horne visited BRLC to talk to the audience on her life in the military, and the different aspects of what being in the Army has meant to her.

“Listening to her words of wisdom from her time of serving in the Army was an inspiration to all that that was in attendance,” Horne said.

Smith said that as Horne talked of her life’s experiences in the military, the audience sat attentively and listened to all she had to say.

“The group was captivated by what she expressed and had many questions for her,” Smith said.

Horne has traveled to many parts of the world and hopes to continue making a difference in society.

“She worked three hours in the Emergency Food Pantry while here and visited the after-school program facilities,” Smith said.

Horne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rayvon Horne, graduated with honors from Anson High School and enlisted in the United States Army as an 88N (transportation management coordinator) June 22, 1999.

She completed the Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Eustis, Virginia. She attained her Associate Degree in Business Administration from Strayer University and her Bachelor Degree in Transportation and Logistics from American Military University.

Horne’s previous assignments include 265th Movement Control Team, Fort Lewis, Washgington; Headquarters and Headquarters Command, 702nd Main Support Battalion, Camp Casey, Korea; 49th Movement Control Battalion, Fort Hood, Texas; and HHC, 10th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion, Fort Eustis, Virginia.

Horne has held various positions, including squad leader, platoon sergeant, movements NCOIC, transportation logistics NCOIC, intra-theater NCOIC, and combined operations and intelligence NCOIC.

Horne is a decorated soldier. Her awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal-Campaign Star, Iraq Campaign Medal-Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and the NATO International Security Assistance Force Medal.

Horne is a distinguished member of the Transportation Corps Regimental Association, the Noncommissioned Officer Association. She has also been awarded The Honorable Order of Saint Christopher Medal and Sergeant Audie Murphy Award.

She has served on three deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom 2004-2005 (Iraq), Operation Iraqi and Enduring Freedom 2007-2008 (Kuwait), and Operation Enduring Freedom 2012 (Afghanistan).

Horne said that her long-term goals are to complete her master’s degree in business administration within the next two to three years and retire from the Army as a command sergeant major.

Horne serves at Camp Sayliah, Qatar, where her duties have been to mentor other soldiers to become leaders.

Horne also helped to establish a group called the Sisters in Arms Program. This group is to inspire young female soldiers to achieve their goals while in the military.

Horne will have served in the military 19 years and she looks forward to four more years of service.

“The joy of serving my country has been most rewarding,” Horne said. “This is one of the best choices I could have made.”

Army sergeant volunteers at rec center, reflects military career

By Natalie Davis ndavis@ansonrecord.com