ECU student interns at Wadesboro Town Hall

Contributed photo Christopher Kelly, who hopes one day to be a city manager, is interning at Wadesboro Town Hall this summer. Contributed photo Christopher Kelly, who hopes one day to be a city manager, is interning at Wadesboro Town Hall this summer.

Christopher Kelly is getting a crash course in municipal administration interning at Wadesboro Town Hall this summer.

After graduating Anson New Technology High School in 2017, Kelly began attending East Carolina Universtiy the following fall.

He was awarded the Golden Leaf Scholarship his senior year, which is actually how he got internship at Town Hall.

The scholarship covers 3 summer internships of the recipient’s choice.

“I chose Town Hall because I have aspirations of one day becoming city manager and what better place to learn about that career than actually working with one,” Kelly said.

The interim town manager, Ray Allen, has been supervising Kelly along the way, teaching him about budgets and the grant-writing process.

Kelly said the responsiblilty of a municipal manager includes managing the city or town, which means that one has to manage the workers that make the municipality run.

“I have the great opportunity to work with each department head and learn more about the way it runs, departments such as the police department, water and sewage, fire, street, sanitation, and many more,” Kelly said.

Kelly is entering his third week into the internship, but said that he has already come to find out that it takes much more than one would think to run a town the size of Wadesboro.

“Seeing the amount of communication and professionalism that comes with the job of city manager has really been a wake-up call, and a big push in wanting to learn the most that I possibly can about local government, so that I can one day come back to a rural community, or maybe even Wadesboro and be the best that I can be,” Kelly said.

Kelly aspires career in municipal management