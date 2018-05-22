Burnsville students make pillows, cards for moms

Weeks of preparation went by as the Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center’s after-school students got ready for Mother’s Day.

“What a great time to celebrate mothers and all she represents,” said Carol Smith, director of the BLRC.

With directions and help from after-school teachers Treamenda Caple and Joyce Ledbetter, children made their own individual Mother’s day cards and “I Love you Mom” pillows.

“The activities were worked on daily after their nutritious meals and homework sessions,” Smith said.

Each student created their special Mother’s Day card for their mother, and someone else who stood out as a mother in their mind.

“The children all had a little help when it came to writing, pasting and drawing what they each wanted to say on the cards,” Smith said.

When it came to cutting out the colorful pillows, some of the older children helped.

There was a pillow pattern for the students to go by when cutting out the four corners or round pillows. The older students made sure that all corners matched.

All students helped stuff his or her pillows with polyester fibers. The older students and volunteers helped with sewing the pillows together. Once the pillows were put together, all children glued or ironed the “I Love You” decal on the pillows.

“The children looked forward to giving their gifts to their parents, when they were picked up … by their mothers or family members,” Smith said.

