Smith opens a home away from home

The Anson County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Anna’s Place on Tuesday, May 15 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception.

The owners of the home, Felix and Debbie Smith, provided food and drinks for everyone while they toured the home.

Anna’s Place is a fully furnished short-term rental owned and operated by Debbie Thompson Smith. The rental home is located at 405 Leak St., Wadesboro.

The three-bedroom, two-bath home recently underwent a complete renovation. The home is furnished with leather furniture, a 55-inchLED Smart TV, Roku, high-speed internet, and 800-count Egyptian cotton sheets and is located just a short walk away from uptown.

Debbie Smith says this was her way of giving back to her Anson County roots. She says, “she simply loves Wadesboro and shares this home as a way of making a contribution back to her hometown.”

Smith saw the need in Wadesboro and Anson County for families and friends to gather and “be home.” She hopes that Anna’s Place will provide guests with that “home away from home” feeling.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_annasplace.jpg