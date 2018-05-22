Chamber wins regional award for communications campaign

Contributed photo Shelby Emrich, president and CEO of the Anson County Chamber of Commerce, and Megan Sellers, membership and marketing director, hold the communications award recently presented at the annual Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Staff Leadership Development Conference. Contributed photo Shelby Emrich, president and CEO of the Anson County Chamber of Commerce, and Megan Sellers, membership and marketing director, hold the communications award recently presented at the annual Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Staff Leadership Development Conference.

The Anson Chamber of Commerce’s re-branding campaign has won the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Communication Excellence Award in the “Campaign” category.

The Communication Excellence Awards recognize outstanding communications efforts by chambers of commerce in North Carolina and South Carolina. Entries were judged based on originality, design/quality and results achieved during the past 18 months.

The award was presented at the CACCE Staff Leadership Development Conference held in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on April 26.

One award was presented to the highest-scoring chamber based on the following chamber sizes:

• Under 700 members; or

• Over 700 members

The campaign was created to stay relevant in the community and to ensure the organization was living up to its mission.

“Re-branding is not an end point,” said Megan Sellers, membership and marketing director. “We are beginning yet another chapter in this organization’s history. There is still work to be done. We see energy, momentum, and enormous potential in Anson County, and we will continue to work each day to make it a desirable place to live, work, and play.”

Two scholarships were also awarded for staff to attend both the Staff Leadership Development Conference and the Annual Management Conference held in October.

