Man accused of breaking into motel rooms

An illegal immigrant is facing six misdemeanor charges after police say he tried breaking into two motel rooms Saturday.

Elvin Zelaya Sales, 29, is accused of trying to sexually assault a woman who was staying at the Anson Inn after breaking into her room, as well as breaking into the room of a male victim, according to the Wadesboro Police Department.

Officer Paul Marcum arrived to investigate and found Sales apparently intoxicated. Sales allegedly fought with Marcum and refused to get into the patrol car after being handcuffed. Police say he also damaged the foam padding around the car’s partition.

He is charged with one misdemeanor count each of sexual battery, attempting to break or enter a building, breaking or entering, resisting a public officer, injury to personal property and being intoxicated and disruptive.

Sales was booked into the Anson County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court June 26. Upon release, Sales is forbidden from going near the Anson Inn or having direct or indirect contact with either of the two victims.

Court documents show Sales, whose aliases include Elvin Zelaya and Elvin Zelaya Juares, is an illegal alien from Honduras and is considered a flight risk.

Online records with the N.C. Court System and the Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction show Sales has no other pending charges or previous convictions in the state.

All suspects facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Records show defendant is in US illegally