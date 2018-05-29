Labor Department recognizes businesses for safety

Berry Berry

The N.C. Department of Labor has honored approximately 20 businesses in Richmond, Anson and Montgomery counties for maintaining exemplary safety records — with two companies doing so for decades.

Among those honored were several departments in the city of Rockingham and a number of Anson County businesses.

“It’s really an honor for me to travel throughout the state and recognize these employers who are making a commitment to their employees’ safety and health,” Labor Commissioner Cherie Killian Berry said of the awards. “Over the past 17 years, North Carolina has experienced a declining injury and illness rate, which now rests at an all-time low 2.5 per 100 full-time workers for private industry.

“These employers continue to make North Carolina workplaces some of the safest in the country.”

The awards honor outstanding on-the-job safety achievements during 2017.

Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump said he continued “to be very proud of and appreciate our employees’ commitment to safety and risk management. Their efforts saves lives; help prevent injuries, property damage and lost-time accidents; (and save) taxpayer money.”

Under program rules, companies receiving the awards must have been free of fatal accidents at the site for which the award is given.

Hildreth Wood Products Inc. in Wadesboro far exceeds that baseline, said owner Blake Hildreth, who opened his business in Anson County in 1993. Hildreth said he begins each day telling employees to work safely.

“(But) the employees are the ones who work safely,” he said. “I don’t care if they go home tired, but I don’t want them to go home hurt.”

SILVER AWARDS

The rate of days away from work must be at least 50 percent lower than the industry average.

First year: Allen’s Professional Investigations, Wadesboro (Anson County); Cobb-Vantress Inc., North Carolina Production, Wadesboro.

GOLD AWARDS

The rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction must be at least 50 percent lower than the industry average.

First year: Auria Troy LLC, Troy (Montgomery County); Carolinas Healthcare System, Anson County; Cobb-Vantress Inc., Wadesboro hatchery; Columbus McKinnon Corp., Wadesboro; Concrete Supply Co., Hamlet plant (Richmond County); Duke Energy/Sherwood Smith Jr. Energy Complex, Hamlet; Pee Dee Electric Membership Corp., Wadesboro, Rockingham; Rockingham Department of Parks and Recreation; Rockingham Fire Department.

Second consecutive year: International Textile Group, Richmond plant, Rockingham; Lynn Thomas Grading, Polkton (Anson); Richmond County Government; Rockingham Building and Grounds Department; Rockingham city administration; Rockingham Wastewater Treatment Plant; Rockingham Water Treatment Plant.

Fourth consecutive year: Oldcastle Stone Products, Lilesville (Anson); Piedmont Natural Gas, Rockingham Resource Center.

Sixth consecutive year: Southern Piedmont Piping, Peachland (Anson).

20th consecutive year: Hildreth Wood Products Inc., Wadesboro.

30th consecutive year: Apac-Atlantic Inc., Candor sand plant (Montgomery).

