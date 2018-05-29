Teams tee off at Chamber Open

Contributed photo The Kiser Team won the annual Chamber Open. Contributed photo The Kiser Team won the annual Chamber Open.

The Anson County Chamber of Commerce held its 18th annual “Chamber Open” on Friday May 18 at Twin Valley Golf Club.

With teams booked and many volunteers lined up, everyone was prepared for a “great tournament.” Players had their choice of an 8 a.m. or 1 p.m. tee time and the rain held off most of the day providing golfers with decent weather.

First place winners of the tournament were the David Kiser Team (David Kiser, David Parker, Bryson Stinson and Matt Karwiec); in at second was Wadesboro Tire & Automotive (Joe Hendrick, Jay Vernon, Johnny Martin and Ronald Diggs); and coming in third was B&B Pest Control (Barry James, Alan Hildreth, Daryl Poe and Fred Sparger).

The winner of the Split-the-Pot was Wesley Horne. The winner of the “Golf Ball Drop” was David Parker. Longest Putt went to Phillip Bradford in the morning and Johnny Martin in the afternoon. Longest Drive went to Matt Karwiec for the morning and Chad Drye for the afternoon. Closest to the Pin was Neal Conklin for the morning and Jacob Thomas for the afternoon. This year’s raffle winners were Darian Davis for the grill and the Google Home Mini’s went to Issac Pineda and Marty Godwin. The Taylormade M2 Driver was won by Daryl Poe.

The Anson County Chamber Open would not be as successful as it is without the support of the sponsors, volunteers and especially the golfers. Shelby Emrich, President and CEO, thanked all of those who participated in, sponsored or donated to this year’s tournament, saying it wouldn’t have been as successful without them.

She also thanked Russell Sikes for cooking all the chicken; Mike Hill for the assistance he and the staff at Twin Valley Golf Club provided; and Scott Collier and the 2018 Leadership Anson Class for volunteering as well.

“I also want to thank the Chamber Board of Directors for all their help and support,”she said. “Thank you all so very much for the support to continually make this event the success that it is.”

Contributed photo The Kiser Team won the annual Chamber Open. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_kiserteam.jpg Contributed photo The Kiser Team won the annual Chamber Open.