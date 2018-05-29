Toys for Tots gearing up for Christmas

Contributed photo Richmond County Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel, left, looks on as County Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant works with volunteers to bag up toys to give out to Anson County’s less fortunate children through Toys for Tots last December. With all the donations, including 1,000 toys from Lanesboro Correctional Institution, Sturdivant said the organization was able to serve more than 4,000 kids. Contributed photo Richmond County Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel, left, looks on as County Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant works with volunteers to bag up toys to give out to Anson County’s less fortunate children through Toys for Tots last December. With all the donations, including 1,000 toys from Lanesboro Correctional Institution, Sturdivant said the organization was able to serve more than 4,000 kids.

Anson County Toys for Tots is already accepting toys and monetary donations for its 2018 campaign at Gumby’s in Lilesville and Harvest Ministries Outreach Center.

“Toys for Tots 2018 Campaign is in full force,” said Vancine Sturdivant, coordinator. “Apostle Tim Adams and Pastor Steve Adams has graciously open their doors and allowed us to conduct the campaign at Harvest Ministries.

“Each year, the needs of our less fortunate grows, and each year, through the generosity of Anson County and other great citizens, we are able to continue putting a smile on the faces of the children of this great county,” she added.

Toys for Tots will host its Christmas in July fundraiser on Friday, June 29 at Lockhart Taylor Center for their “Senior Prom” beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available from several locations, including Lacy’s Uptown, Showtime Tattoo Parlor, the Anson County Department of Social Services and Anson County Schools, was well as through the executive board members. Donations will also be accepted at the door.

“Our primary goal is to give our youth and their parents joy and hope, especially the less fortunate,” Sturdivant said.

Toys for Tots began in 1947 and is the largest nonprofit organization in the United States.

This is the eighth Toys for Tots campaign held in Anson County.

“We need your support,” she said. “We want to thank Superintendent Michael Freeman and the Anson County School Board for truly working with us to make sure every child in need gets an application.” She also thanked Robbie hill and Danny Pearson for their “generous monetary donation.”

Lilesville Fire Chief Marty K. Morton has stated not only will his department be a toy drop-off location this year, they will also work in conjunction with Police Chief Bobby Gallimore to deliver toys to families again this year.

As the Toys for Tots coordinator, Sturdivant said that her goal is to bless every family possible and to continue having a successful campaign.

“This can happen by enhancing the teamwork among the volunteers, our Toys for Tots Board, our donors and the families we come in contact with,” Sturdivant said. “Working together as a team, we can make this campaign one of our best, and we look forward to the opportunity to service others.”

Sturdivant will attend the Coordinator’s Training Conference in September at the National Conference Center, Washington, D.C.

Contact Vancine Sturdivant at 704 848-4412 or Debra Rosebud, secretary, at 704 695-2963 for more information.

Contributed photo Richmond County Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel, left, looks on as County Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant works with volunteers to bag up toys to give out to Anson County’s less fortunate children through Toys for Tots last December. With all the donations, including 1,000 toys from Lanesboro Correctional Institution, Sturdivant said the organization was able to serve more than 4,000 kids. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_ansontoys17.jpg Contributed photo Richmond County Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel, left, looks on as County Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant works with volunteers to bag up toys to give out to Anson County’s less fortunate children through Toys for Tots last December. With all the donations, including 1,000 toys from Lanesboro Correctional Institution, Sturdivant said the organization was able to serve more than 4,000 kids.