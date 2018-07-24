National Night Out is Aug. 7

WADESBORO — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Wadesboro Police Department will host an annual event that’s known throughout the nation as National Night Out.

This event will be held on Aug. 7 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. across from the Sheriff’s Office at North Washington and East Wade streets.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign throughout the United States that promotes police and community partnerships, and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places in which to live.

“Together, we are making that happen,” a Sheriff’s Office press release reads in part.

The event will include a DJ, bounce houses, dunking booth, a showcase of different patrol vehicles from other agencies, and other activities for children. Anson Partnership for Children will be on site to check or install child seats.

Everyone is welcome to come an enjoy the entertainment, free food and beverages.

“This is a night for our county to come together to unite,” Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid said.

National Night Out is designed to promote safety and improve police-community relations.

“When law enforcement and the community work together, amazing things can happen,” Reid said.

Contact the Anson County Sheriff’s Office and speak with Lt. Brian Tice or Deputy Scott Gulledge for more information.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_Reid_1.jpg